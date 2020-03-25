Fund created to fight COVID-19 swells

By Our Reporter

The government has also decided to create a central fund of Rs. 500 million to fight against the coronavirus within the country. Besides Ministers and PM’s donation, the government has also urged all common people from across the country to donate money as per their will.

The government call for donating in the fund has received encouraging response from public, with many organsiations racing to donate in it.

By Tuesday, various organisations and individuals have pledged their support to the government fund created to collect money to prevent and combat COVID-19.

The main opposition party Nepali Congress has decided to contribute 15-day salary of its lawmakers of the Federal Parliament.

The Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) and Federation of Contractors Association of Nepal have decided to contribute Rs. 10 million each to the fund.

The government had established ‘Coronavirus Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund’ with Rs. 500 million seed money. Anyone willing to make donation can deposit contributions to its bank account 196000001101 in Rastriya Banijya Bank.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, NC Chief Whip Balkrishna Khan welcomed the government decision of ‘lockdown’ and announced the contribution.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has contributed her two months’ salary in the fund while Chair and vice-chair of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives had announced to contribute a month’s salary to the fund.

Likewise, President of Rastriya Janata Party Raj Kishor Yadav has pledged a month’s salary to the fund.

National Cooperative Bank Limited has pledged Rs. 1.1 million to the fund and appealed its member cooperation ogranisations to support the government in the initiative.

Rajendra Kumar Poudel, Joint-Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, said that many individuals, companies and organisations had pledged their contributions to the fund, but the details were unknown since the bank remained close on Tuesday.

Likewise, State – 1 government has established a Rs. 100 million ‘Public Safety Fund’ for the control and prevention of the coronavirus. Chief Minister, ministers and state ministers have pledged their one month salary to the fund.

Similarly, Sudurpaschim State government has also established Rs. 115 million corona fund.

Amidst the announcement of funds for coronavirus by various organisations, the federal government has issued a restriction on establishing such funds.

A meeting of the High-Level Committee on Coronavirus Prevention, Control Committee on Tuesday has issued the restrictions.

The government has established ‘Coronavirus Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund’, therefore, other agencies or orgnisations should not create funds for the same purpose, reads the decision.