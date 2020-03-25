Government asks private sector to import medicines, medical equipment from abroad

Kathmandu, 25 March: The government has asked the private sector to import urgent medicines and medical equipments from international market.

The government has urged to start process for imports of such items by coming Saturday.

The meeting of the High Level Committee for controlling COVID-19 spread, considering possible scarcity of personal protection equipment (PPE), necessary kits to test coronavirus and other urgent equipment, has decided to consult with the private sector for immediate supply of these equipment.

Government spokesman Ubaraj Khatiwada informed that the government has decided to find private sector suppliers who can supply such equipment immediately from the international market.

People’s News Monitoring Service