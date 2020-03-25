Government asks shopkeepers to keep opened essential goods shops

Kathmandu, 25 March: The government has instructed to keep opened shops selling food items, medicines, cooking gas, etc essential commodities.

The government has also requested consumers for not creating crowd in such shops. As precaution measure, the government has asked individuals to keep at least one miter distance from another person.

Along with the government announcement of lockdown beginning from Tuesday, all shops have remained closed, therefore, the Ministry for Industry, Commerce and Supplies has instructed to keep open such shops.

People’s News Monitoring Service