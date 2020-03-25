Govt to encourage induction ovens, reduce electricity tariff

Kathmandu, 25 March : The government has directed Finance, Energy, Water Resources and Industry, Commerce and Supplies Ministries to encourage the use of induction oven and coordinate in deducting electricity and customs tariffs, amid growing unavailability of cooking gas . The meeting of the High-level Coordination and Prevention Committee on COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel held this evening directed the concerned ministries to encourage consumers to use induction ovens and reduce custom and electricity tariff.

Similarly, the committee has decided to rescue and facilitate foreign nationals in different parts of the country for their safe return to their countries of origin in coordination with Home and Tourism Ministries. If flight schedules are not available, they will be quarantined in the hotels nearby the Tribhuwan International Airport at their own expenses.

People’s News Monitoring Service