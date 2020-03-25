  • Wednesday 25th March 2020
Kathmandu air quality improved significantly

  • Published on: March 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 March: Kathmandu’s air pollution level has declined significantly uplifting the air quality to the green zone standard. Green zone is the level which is fine for the human settlement.

    All air pollution indicators installed in the Kathmandu Valley were seen in the green zone this morning.

    Due to the lockdown in the Valley, all industries are closed and vehicle movement has been halt since Tuesday. It is believed that this has helped to end air pollution.

