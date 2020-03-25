Learning from China

By Sitaram Thapa

By dating back the multi-dimensional ties between Nepal and China has been grown up within a unique and bilateral context. The theory developed in international relations as a study of faculty in many universities may have multiple meanings from country to country. China, the next door neighbor of Nepal is emerging as a global power which has never triggered for war but has put its whole thrust on human development, technological development and modernization of the state and its people raising the standard and quality of human life which multiple indicators of study clearly demonstrates. We Nepalis, especially, the youths, have many things to learn from China if we are really striving towards the achievement of fundamental requirements to live in 21st century with a dignified life. This article briefly aims to share views with the Nepali youths to opt between the culture of learning or be biased on the forced chosen loyalty. The time will test us and produce the result in the days to come.

Two simple themes, first, technological development of China and what Nepal can learn, and the second, is a soft power, how it can be a tool to achieve a prospective result. We youths are living in a two-dimensional responsibilities of our time. The first is to learn from the mistakes of the past, we are humiliated with our achievement on the GDP, per capita income, human development Index, Happiness Index, etc. status of the country. This has put us into a difficult state that we are not successful in providing social security like elsewhere in the globe. The second is that have we made a proper justice for the generations to come financially and technologically!

From the development and technological point of view, we need to think seriously on whether we are comfortable with China in our bilateral relations as a good neighbour policy! We have never witnessed a carrot and stick policy or a punitive policy in our bilateral history. This requires honest analysis and interpretation. A Nepali youth entering in China will be blended into social media, railway service agro-technology, electronics, among others, all available to the modern world where China is adding value towards the direction of ultra-modern world. The latest incident worthwhile to mention here is about the banking transaction also facilitated Chinese people to control COVID-19 through different cell phone Apps such as WeChat, AliPay, etc as most of the Chinese citizen do not carry and use cash during their transactions. Nepal, known as an agricultural country can learn from Chinese agro-technology that can really be fruitful to the Nepali farmers. Under scientific management, agro production in Nepal can find an international market which can be proven as competitive advantage for Nepal.

Today, what Nepal can learn as a soft power has to be categorised in our unique and specific context. This could be a long list on soft power that could enhance our morality, image and financial stability. The play of soft power does not mean to increase expenditure in unproductive sectors. Soft power is the policy of a state translating all existing approach into new reality. Soft power connects the country and the people for their better livelihood.

Nepal is fortunate enough having two rising economic power as its neighbours. The orientation of youth, media, technology, principles is determined in the policy making of a nation. The blessing of mother nature supports Nepal to be a galaxy of Universe but in the living context, we need to pay 120 rupees for one unit of the US dollar, 1.60 rupees for one unit of the Indian currency and above 17 rupees for one unit of Chinese RMB. This is a paradox for Nepal. Definitely, there are number of missing links to connect with proper economic management Vs available resources. To get rid of the current dilemma of Nepali state of affairs, it will largely be determined how Nepal will shape Nepal-China policy for times to come still remains to be seen.

(The writer is a MBS student in TU and Hebei University of Business & Economics alumni.)