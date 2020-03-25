Lockdown a good, but delayed decision

By Our Reporter

The government has finally imposed a nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially when its decision to test every passenger arriving in Nepal via international flights was not implemented effectively, and when many international flights disobeyed the ban to bring passengers to Nepal.

When the number of COVID-19 patients increased gradually in India and a new case was traced in Nepal, the government has no option but to impose the lockdown. Although the panicked people welcomed the government decisions, they said the government should have imposed lockdown much earlier.

Moreover, they said the government should have taken stricter measure to control the entry of virus into Nepal right after it started killing people in China, Korea and Europe by suspending international flights and closing its borders with both the neighbouring countries.

Now it is not known how many infected people arrived in Nepal and where they have been living after the outbreak of the disease in Korea, Europe, Middle East and India.

Again many passengers slipped the airport with having test and a large number of people entered from Indian border escaped from quarantine.

Only on Monday, the government Sunday decided to close all borders of Nepal with India and China for a week.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the official residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Balauwatar took the decision. But still the government allowed a large number of Nepalis to enter Nepal from the Indian border on Tuesday, even after imposing lockdown.