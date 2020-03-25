  • Wednesday 25th March 2020
Nepal Army deployed in Baglung and Saptari

  Published on: March 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 March : As the general public did not fully cooperate in the state-enforced nationwide lockdown   in Baglung and Saptari district on Tuesday, Nepal Army and Armed Police Force personnel have been deployed to enforce the government’s decision. The District Administration Offices had repeatedly asked the locals of Baglung and Saptari to remain indoors but they did not comply with it and security personnel were deployed to take necessary action.

    The government had announced a complete lockdown on Monday, following a partial lockdown on Sunday, after the identification of a second case of COVID-19 in the country.

