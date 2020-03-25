Nepal finds second case of coronavirus

By Our Reporter

The second case of COVID-19 was tested positive in a 19-year-old Nepali student on Sunday. The woman had returned to Nepal from France via Qatar on March 17.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Nepal on Monday.

According to Dr. Bikash Devkota, spokesperson at the MOHP, the woman was put under isolation and receiving treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku, Kathmandu.

The woman’s throat and nasal swabs were sent to the National Public Health Laboratory, which confirmed the infection of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The woman, who had been in self-quarantine since returning from France, was brought to the Sukraraj Hospital on Friday.

“We are tracking to all the people who were closed to the patient, and also to those who were on the same flight,” said Dr. Devkota, adding family of the infected woman has also been quarantined.

“We keep surveillance of her friends, and relatives who remain in contact with her after her arrival. All of them would be quarantined,” he said.

According to Dr. Devkota, the patient’s health condition is normal adding she had not shown any symptoms but was self-quarantined.

Meanwhile, 125 passengers who flew to Nepal from Qatar with the woman were reportedly traced on Wednesday.