‘No private entity can raise fund in the name of COVID-19’

Kathmandu, 25 March : The government has urged one and all not to raise funds in the name of COVID-19. The government has decided to channel all funds through the state’s own mechanism. A meeting of the High-level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel yesterday decided to prohibit any private entity to raise fund or set up such a fund.

People’s News Monitoring Service