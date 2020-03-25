  • Wednesday 25th March 2020
People's Review

‘No private entity can raise fund in the name of COVID-19’

  • Published on: March 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 March : The government has urged one and all not to raise funds in the name of COVID-19. The government has decided to channel all funds through the state’s own mechanism. A meeting of the High-level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel yesterday decided to prohibit any private entity to raise fund or set up such a fund.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    ‘No private entity can raise fund in the name of COVID-19’
    ‘No private entity can raise fund in the name of COVID-19’
    ‘None can enter into Nepal from today’
    ‘None can enter into Nepal from today’
    Partial non-compliance of lockdown, curfew to be clamped if defying increases
    Partial non-compliance of lockdown, curfew to be clamped if defying increases
    Kathmandu air quality improved significantly
    Kathmandu air quality improved significantly
    Police hunt for 158 Qatar Airways passengers
    Police hunt for 158 Qatar Airways passengers
    Learning from China
    Learning from China
    Nepal Army deployed in Baglung and Saptari
    Nepal Army deployed in Baglung and Saptari
    Government asks private sector to import medicines, medical equipment from abroad
    Government asks private sector to import medicines, medical equipment from abroad
    Government asks shopkeepers to keep opened essential goods shops
    Government asks shopkeepers to keep opened essential goods shops
    Pastor from Pokhara arrested
    Pastor from Pokhara arrested

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology