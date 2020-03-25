  • Wednesday 25th March 2020
People's Review

‘None can enter into Nepal from today’

  • Published on: March 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 March : The government has decided not to allow anyone including Nepalis to enter into the country. Viewing the plight of Nepali, the nationals stranded along the Nepal-India border, the government let them in yesterday for  only once .”A large number of Nepalis, mainly migrant workers, were stranded at various entry points on the border with India because they had no prior notice about the border being sealed, therefore, we allowed them to enter into the country for  the last time,” government’s Spokesperson Youbarj Khatiwada  has clarified.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    ‘None can enter into Nepal from today’
    ‘None can enter into Nepal from today’
    Partial non-compliance of lockdown, curfew to be clamped if defying increases
    Partial non-compliance of lockdown, curfew to be clamped if defying increases
    Kathmandu air quality improved significantly
    Kathmandu air quality improved significantly
    Police hunt for 158 Qatar Airways passengers
    Police hunt for 158 Qatar Airways passengers
    Learning from China
    Learning from China
    Nepal Army deployed in Baglung and Saptari
    Nepal Army deployed in Baglung and Saptari
    Government asks private sector to import medicines, medical equipment from abroad
    Government asks private sector to import medicines, medical equipment from abroad
    Government asks shopkeepers to keep opened essential goods shops
    Government asks shopkeepers to keep opened essential goods shops
    Pastor from Pokhara arrested
    Pastor from Pokhara arrested
    Nepali Congress extends helping hands to govt
    Nepali Congress extends helping hands to govt

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology