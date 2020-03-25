‘None can enter into Nepal from today’

Kathmandu, 25 March : The government has decided not to allow anyone including Nepalis to enter into the country. Viewing the plight of Nepali, the nationals stranded along the Nepal-India border, the government let them in yesterday for only once .”A large number of Nepalis, mainly migrant workers, were stranded at various entry points on the border with India because they had no prior notice about the border being sealed, therefore, we allowed them to enter into the country for the last time,” government’s Spokesperson Youbarj Khatiwada has clarified.

People’s News Monitoring Service