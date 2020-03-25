  • Wednesday 25th March 2020
People's Review

Partial non-compliance of lockdown, curfew to be clamped if defying increases

  Published on: March 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 March :Though the government enforced a week-long nation-wide lockdown in a bid to contain the possible spread of coronavirus, it was not fully followed by the citizens on Tuesday. Some people, across the country did not remain indoors and came out to streets. Viewing the vulnerability of situation, the government has instructed all District Administration Offices to clamp down curfew in the event noncompliance and noncooperation increases to the government’s decision.

