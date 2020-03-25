Police hunt for 158 Qatar Airways passengers

Kathmandu, 25 March : A day after a 19-year-old Nepali student returning from France via Qatar tested positive for the coronavirus , immigration authorities and the police have began a search operation to track down the other 158 passengers who were on the same plane with her and the persons they met or came into contact with after landing in Nepal.

According to media reports, immigration officials have provided police the flight details of the passengers on the plane. Based on passport photocopies of fellow passengers of the student, police have identified some of the passengers and are trying to reach out to them to isolate them from other people.

Immigration officials have provided passport details, mainly names and addresses, of the passengers to the district administration offices and district police office concerned. Police have started to track them down .

District Admiration Offices have mobilized police to the respective localities of the passengers to separate them from family members before taking them to medical facilities for checkups.

People’s News Monitoring Service