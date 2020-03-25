Supreme Court rejects to issue interim order

Kathmandu, 25 March : The Supreme Court has refused to immediately issue interim order on the writ petition challenging the government’s decision to shut down border points and ban on international flights preventing Nepali nationals abroad from returning home. A bench of Justice Dambar Bahadur Shahi, hearing the petition has ruled that the court can decide whether to issue an interim order or not only after more discussion, and called both the sides for additional discussion.

Advocates Mina Basnet and Madhav Basnet had registered a petition arguing that the government could not ban entry of its citizens to their country violating their fundamental rights.

People’s News Monitoring Service