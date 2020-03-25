  • Wednesday 25th March 2020
People's Review

Supreme Court rejects to issue interim order

  • Published on: March 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 March : The Supreme Court  has refused to immediately issue interim order on the writ petition challenging the government’s decision to shut down border points and ban on international flights preventing Nepali nationals abroad from returning home. A bench of Justice Dambar Bahadur Shahi,  hearing the petition has ruled that the court can decide whether to issue an interim order or not only after more discussion, and called both the sides for additional discussion.

    Advocates Mina Basnet and Madhav Basnet had registered a petition arguing that the government  could not ban entry of its citizens to their country violating their  fundamental rights.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Govt to encourage induction ovens, reduce electricity tariff
    Govt to encourage induction ovens, reduce electricity tariff
    Nagarkot hotels to be turned into quarantine area
    Nagarkot hotels to be turned into quarantine area
    Supreme Court rejects to issue interim order
    Supreme Court rejects to issue interim order
    Border points with China to be opened for trade
    Border points with China to be opened for trade
    Govt provides medical items to hospitals
    Govt provides medical items to hospitals
    PM Oli appeals to remain indoors
    PM Oli appeals to remain indoors
    Senior journalist Deuja no more
    Senior journalist Deuja no more
    3rd COVID-19 positive patient was returned from Gulf country recently
    3rd COVID-19 positive patient was returned from Gulf country recently
    3rd coronavirus positive reported in Nepal
    3rd coronavirus positive reported in Nepal
    Nepal finds second case of coronavirus
    Nepal finds second case of coronavirus

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology