US President Donald Trump irks China calling COVID-19 as ‘China Virus’

By Our Reporter

US President Donald Trump often tend to refer to the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus”. But his such irresponsible remarks have irked not only China but many others around the globe.

His such remarks have escalated a deepening US-China diplomatic spat over the outbreak.

The US president posted on Twitter: “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!”

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Trump should take care of his own matters first. “Some US politicians have tried to stigmatise China … which China strongly condemns,” he said at a press briefing. “We urge the US to stop this despicable practice. We are very angry and strongly oppose it [the tweet].”

The World Health Organization has advised against terms that link the virus to China or the city of Wuhan, where it was first detected, in order to avoid discrimination or stigmatisation.