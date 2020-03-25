  • Wednesday 25th March 2020
People's Review

US President Donald Trump irks China calling COVID-19 as ‘China Virus’

  • Published on: March 25, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    US President Donald Trump often tend to refer to the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus”. But his such irresponsible remarks have irked not only China but many others around the globe.

    His such remarks have escalated a deepening US-China diplomatic spat over the outbreak.

    The US president posted on Twitter: “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!”

    China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Trump should take care of his own matters first. “Some US politicians have tried to stigmatise China … which China strongly condemns,” he said at a press briefing. “We urge the US to stop this despicable practice. We are very angry and strongly oppose it [the tweet].”

    The World Health Organization has advised against terms that link the virus to China or the city of Wuhan, where it was first detected, in order to avoid discrimination or stigmatisation.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    3rd COVID-19 positive patient was returned from Gulf country recently
    3rd COVID-19 positive patient was returned from Gulf country recently
    3rd coronavirus positive reported in Nepal
    3rd coronavirus positive reported in Nepal
    Nepal finds second case of coronavirus
    Nepal finds second case of coronavirus
    Can Nepal face global recession caused by COVID-19?
    Can Nepal face global recession caused by COVID-19?
    US President Donald Trump irks China calling COVID-19 as ‘China Virus’
    US President Donald Trump irks China calling COVID-19 as ‘China Virus’
    Fund created to fight COVID-19 swells
    Fund created to fight COVID-19 swells
    Lockdown a good, but delayed decision
    Lockdown a good, but delayed decision
    COVID-19 brings political, economic activities to complete halt
    COVID-19 brings political, economic activities to complete halt
    ‘No private entity can raise fund in the name of COVID-19’
    ‘No private entity can raise fund in the name of COVID-19’
    ‘None can enter into Nepal from today’
    ‘None can enter into Nepal from today’

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology