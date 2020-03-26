Blood shortage looms, NRC runs out of stock

Kathmandu, 26 March : With enforcement of nationwide lockdown blood shortage too has loomed. The donors are reluctant to donate due to social distancing protocols compliance as well as fear of contacting deadly coronavirus. Blood donation campaign initiated across the country has been halted and Nepal Red Cross runs out of stock. According to Dr Manita Rajkarnikar, Director at the Central Blood Transfusion Service, nine blood donation drives could not be conducted due to fear of COVID-19 in the previous weeks. She has also informed that the Red Cross has no blood stock.

People’s News Monitoring Service