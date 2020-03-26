Chinese company donates coranavirus testing kits to Nepal

Kathmandu, 26 March: Beijing based Sawant Biotechnology Company has donated two thousand pieces of coronavirus testing kits to Nepal.

The company handed over the testing kits to the Nepal Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday.

The Embassy has already dispatched the equipment to the Consulate General’s Office in Lhasa to send them to Nepal via land route, according to Annapurna Post daily.

Likewise, China has assured to provide medical equipment as per the requisition of the Nepal government within a week.

The Chinese officials have said that they have already started the process of collecting the equipment and within a week, they will be airlifted to Nepal.

Nepal had sent a list of requirement of medicines and other equipment to fight against coronavirus.

Accordingly, Nepal had sent a request to India to provide medicines and equipment to Nepal to control coronavirus outbreak. India has not confirmed yet.

People’s News Monitoring Service