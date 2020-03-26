Chinese company provides 2 k kits to Nepal

Kathmandu, 26 March : A Chinese company has provided two thousand coronavirus testing kits to the government of Nepal. The company handed over the kits to Sushil Lamsal, Charge d’ Affairs at the Beijing-based Nepali embassy on Wednesday. The testing kits will be dispatched via Lhasa using the land route. The kits will reach Lhasa by Thursday and the Lhasa-based Nepali Consulate will coordinate with concerned authorities there for the prompt delivery of consignment back home,” Lamsal is quoted as saying in today’s Kantipur daily. Other private Chinese companies also have expressed their desire to assist Nepal with such medical item.

People’s News Monitoring Service