Chinese company provides 2 k kits to Nepal

    • Kathmandu, 26 March : A Chinese company has provided two thousand coronavirus testing kits to the government of Nepal. The company handed over the kits to Sushil Lamsal, Charge d’ Affairs at the Beijing-based Nepali embassy on Wednesday. The testing kits will be dispatched via Lhasa  using the land route. The kits will reach Lhasa by Thursday and the Lhasa-based Nepali Consulate will coordinate with concerned authorities there for  the prompt delivery of consignment back home,” Lamsal is quoted as saying in today’s Kantipur daily. Other private Chinese companies also have expressed their desire to assist Nepal with such medical item.

