Govt urges to take order of commodities online and supply at consumers’ doorstep

Kathmandu, 26 March :The government has instructed department stores and other stores that sell commodities of daily use in the Kathmandu Valley to take orders online or by phone and deliver the items to the households in order to avoid crowd and possible risk of COVID-19 infection. According to Ministry of Home Affairs, security personnel will be moblised to assist the vendors and ease the supply of essential items during the lockdown. The stores have been instructed to make arrangements of toll-free phone lines to take orders.

People’s News Monitoring Service