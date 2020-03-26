  • Friday 27th March 2020
People's Review

Govt urges to take order of commodities online and supply at consumers’ doorstep

  • Published on: March 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 March :The government has instructed department stores and other stores that sell commodities of daily use in the Kathmandu Valley to take orders online or by phone and deliver the items to the households in order to avoid crowd and possible risk of   COVID-19 infection. According to Ministry of Home Affairs, security personnel will be moblised to assist the vendors and  ease the  supply of essential items during the lockdown. The stores have been instructed to make arrangements of toll-free phone lines to take orders.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Over 50 stranded French tourists airlifted
    Over 50 stranded French tourists airlifted
    Heart patient passes away in quarantine
    Heart patient passes away in quarantine
    Rights Commission asks govt to guarantee regular supply of essential commodities
    Rights Commission asks govt to guarantee regular supply of essential commodities
    Govt urges to take order of commodities online and supply at consumers’ doorstep
    Govt urges to take order of commodities online and supply at consumers’ doorstep
    Mahabir Pun led National Invention Center producing PPE
    Mahabir Pun led National Invention Center producing PPE
    Nepal Airlines aircraft flying to China to bring medical equipment
    Nepal Airlines aircraft flying to China to bring medical equipment
    Over 13 thousand tourists stranded in Nepal
    Over 13 thousand tourists stranded in Nepal
    Police impound over 300 vehicles
    Police impound over 300 vehicles
    Chinese company provides 2 k kits to Nepal
    Chinese company provides 2 k kits to Nepal
    Chinese company donates coranavirus testing kits to Nepal
    Chinese company donates coranavirus testing kits to Nepal

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology