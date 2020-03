Kathmandu, 26 March : A man who was quarantined after coming back from India amid the coronavirus infection fears has died in Rupa rural municipality of Kaski district. Bishwa Bandhu Nepali, 50 died of heart and liver-related ailments, according to the municipality’s Chief Administrative Officer. The deceased did not have any symptoms of the infection. However, he was required to stay in quarantine as he had returned home from India 12 days ago.

People’s News Monitoring Service