Nepal Airlines aircraft flying to China to bring medical equipment

  • Published on: March 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 March : The government has decided to use Nepal Airlines’ aircraft  in bringing medical equipment necessary to test and treat suspected COVID-19 from China. According to media reports, a Nepal Airlines plane  will  fly to Guangzhou of  China on Saturday and arrive here the following day . From Sunday the equipment and other medical materials will be distributed to the hospitals and health facilities across the country using the choppers of Nepal Army.

