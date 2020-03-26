Nepal Airlines aircraft flying to China to bring medical equipment

Kathmandu, 26 March : The government has decided to use Nepal Airlines’ aircraft in bringing medical equipment necessary to test and treat suspected COVID-19 from China. According to media reports, a Nepal Airlines plane will fly to Guangzhou of China on Saturday and arrive here the following day . From Sunday the equipment and other medical materials will be distributed to the hospitals and health facilities across the country using the choppers of Nepal Army.
People’s News Monitoring Service
