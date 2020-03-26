Over 13 thousand tourists stranded in Nepal

Kathmandu, 26 March : Over 13 thousand tourists have been stranded in various parts of Nepal even since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the possible spread of coronavirus on Tuesday. According to Annapurna Post daily, 13, 617 foreign tourists have been stranded along various trekking routes and tourist spots. The paper quoting the sources at the Nepal Tourism Board has reported that 10 thousand 30 tourists had applied for visa extension before the announcement of lockdown came.

People’s News Monitoring Service