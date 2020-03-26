  • Thursday 26th March 2020
People's Review

Over 13 thousand tourists stranded in Nepal

  • Published on: March 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 March : Over 13 thousand tourists have been stranded in various parts of Nepal even since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the possible spread of coronavirus on Tuesday. According to Annapurna Post daily, 13, 617 foreign tourists have been stranded along various trekking routes  and tourist spots. The paper quoting the sources at the Nepal Tourism Board has reported that 10 thousand 30 tourists had applied for visa extension before the announcement of lockdown came.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Over 13 thousand tourists stranded in Nepal
    Over 13 thousand tourists stranded in Nepal
    Police impound over 300 vehicles
    Police impound over 300 vehicles
    Chinese company provides 2 k kits to Nepal
    Chinese company provides 2 k kits to Nepal
    Chinese company donates coranavirus testing kits to Nepal
    Chinese company donates coranavirus testing kits to Nepal
    Blood shortage looms, NRC runs out of stock
    Blood shortage looms, NRC runs out of stock
    One gas cylinder per month for a family
    One gas cylinder per month for a family
    Govt to encourage induction ovens, reduce electricity tariff
    Govt to encourage induction ovens, reduce electricity tariff
    Nagarkot hotels to be turned into quarantine area
    Nagarkot hotels to be turned into quarantine area
    Supreme Court rejects to issue interim order
    Supreme Court rejects to issue interim order
    Border points with China to be opened for trade
    Border points with China to be opened for trade

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology