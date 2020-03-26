  • Friday 27th March 2020
Over 50 stranded French tourists airlifted

  • Published on: March 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 March : The French Embassy in Kathmandu has airlifted its 59 nationals  from Pokhara  and have been brought to Kathmandu . The French tourists were  stranded  in Pokhara  after the government enforced a week-long nation-wide lockdown to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The French Embassy, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs and District Administration Office, Kaski, airlifted its citizens from Pokhara.

    Meanwhile, 14 tourists stranded in Lukla have been airlifted to Kathmandu.  All the tourists brought to Kathmandu are in self quarantine at various hotels of Kathmandu, it is learnt.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

