  • Friday 27th March 2020
Rights Commission asks govt to guarantee regular supply of essential commodities

  • Published on: March 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 March :The National Human Rights Commission, has asked the government to guarantee the smooth supply of daily essentials during the period of lockdown enforced in a bid to control the possible spread of coronavirus . Issuing a press statement  today, the constitutional body  has urged  the government to provide essential commodities of daily use  to all the people including the citizens living with disabilities, children, women, disadvantaged groups, and senior citizens.

