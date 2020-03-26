Rights Commission asks govt to guarantee regular supply of essential commodities

Kathmandu, 26 March :The National Human Rights Commission, has asked the government to guarantee the smooth supply of daily essentials during the period of lockdown enforced in a bid to control the possible spread of coronavirus . Issuing a press statement today, the constitutional body has urged the government to provide essential commodities of daily use to all the people including the citizens living with disabilities, children, women, disadvantaged groups, and senior citizens.

