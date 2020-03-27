26 thousand foreigners in Nepal

Kathmandu, 27 March: Due to lockdown imposed by the government, tourists arrived in Nepal are stuck in different part of the country. Some of them have been rescued and brought to Kathmandu, some are yet to be rescued, reports Baahrakhari online portal.

According to the Immigration Department, presently there are 26 thousand foreign nationals in Nepal. Out of them some have arrived here not for travel but to meet their family and relatives and some have come here for job.

According to TAN, they have no up-to-date data on how many of the foreigners have visited here for travel and trekking.

TAN said that there are 80 tourists stuck in Lukla, 20 in Manaslu area, 150 in Kaski and five in Bhadrapur waiting for rescue.

Nepal Tourism Board is coordinating to rescue them. Dhananjaya Regmi, CEPO of the Board, informed that the Board is coordinating with the Home Ministry for rescuing them.

People’s News Monitoring Service