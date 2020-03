Kathmandu, 27 March : Nepal Army personnel deployed at the Parsa National Wildlife Reserve and a group of poachers have exchanged fire killing one. According to Annapurna Post Online version, a man from the poacher’s group has been killed and his identity is not ascertained yet. Nepal Army’s sergent Min Bahadur Chhantiyal has sustained serious injuries and has been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

