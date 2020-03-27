  • Friday 27th March 2020
People's Review

Beating health workers people flee from quarantine

  Published on: March 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 March : India returnees who were quarantined in Patan Municipality of Baidati district have begun to flee.  Those who have remained in it have started agitation demanding unhindered passage towards their homes. And some locals have beaten health workers for keeping their relatives in quarantine. Seven India returnees have fled who were quarantined at a local school in Patan-9 while  Karan Singh Dhami, a health assistant  who was on duty at a quarantine area of Purchauri Municipality- 5 was badly beaten by Narendra Jagari  for keeping his relative in quarantine, reports Kantipur daily.

