Bhatbhateni Supermarket starts home delivery service

Kathmandu, 27 March: Bhatbhateni Supermarket, considering prolonged lockdown, has started home delivery service.

The departmental store has informed that consumers can order goods through telephone and social networks.

Consumers can use phone, messenger, Viber, whatsApp to order goods.

Earlier, the Ministry for Industry, Commerce and Supplies had asked big departmental stores to provide home delivery service for consumers.

People’s News Monitoring Service