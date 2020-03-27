China donated medical equipment reaching Tatopani today

Kathmandu, 27 March: Medical equipment donated by China are reaching Tatopani trade point today, informed Lalbahadur Khatri, chief, Tatopani Customs Office.

He informed that customs inspectors will check the medical equipment under the medical protocol, according to Ratopati online portal.

Along with import of the medical equipment, the trade pass will be resumed for trade between Nepal and China, he said.

The trade point was closed along with lockdown announcement last Tuesday.

People’s News Monitoring Service