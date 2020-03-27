  • Friday 27th March 2020
China suspends foreigners’ entry

  • Published on: March 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 March: China has temporarily suspended foreigners’ entry in China.

    The Immigration Administration in the Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced temporary suspension of entry by foreign nationals holding Chinese visa or residence permit.

    “In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the world, China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits still valid to the time of this announcement, effective from 0 a.m., 28 March 2020,” it is stated.

    “Entry by foreign nationals with APEC Business Travel Cards will be suspended as well,” the Immigration Administration has said.

