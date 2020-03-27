Doctors indecisive on PM Oli’s discharge

Kathmandu, 27 March: On the 13th day after second kidney transplant, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to the Manmohan Cardio Vascular Thoracic Center, Maharajgunj on Thursday night after he complaint incline on his heart beat.

PM Oli is recovering his health, yet, the medical team attending on Oli is unable say his discharge date, reports Deshsanchar online portal.

Medical team attending on Oli said that his treatment is on, however, they were uncertain to take decision on Oli’s discharge from the hospital.

Earlier, PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa had twitted that PM Oli would be discharged this afternoon.

People’s News Monitoring Service