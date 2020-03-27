  • Friday 27th March 2020
People's Review

Foreign embassies seek permission to evacuate their citizens

  • Published on: March 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 March : The embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, India, china, and South Korea have sought permission to evacuate their citizens from Nepal as concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19 heighten. As per the decision of the decision of High-level Committee for  Coordination, Prevention and Control of COVID-19 headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel, the foreign missions based in Kathmandu applied through Ministry of Foreign Affairs to evacuate their citizens from Nepal.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has granted permission for two special charter flights from Germany, on behalf of European Union, to evacuate their nationals. The special charter flights will be made today and on tomorrow through Qatar Airways.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

