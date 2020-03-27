Foreign embassies seek permission to evacuate their citizens

Kathmandu, 27 March : The embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, India, china, and South Korea have sought permission to evacuate their citizens from Nepal as concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19 heighten. As per the decision of the decision of High-level Committee for Coordination, Prevention and Control of COVID-19 headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel, the foreign missions based in Kathmandu applied through Ministry of Foreign Affairs to evacuate their citizens from Nepal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has granted permission for two special charter flights from Germany, on behalf of European Union, to evacuate their nationals. The special charter flights will be made today and on tomorrow through Qatar Airways.

