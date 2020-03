Kathmandu, 27 March : As scarcity of cooking gas looms, the Nepal Oli Corporation (NOC) is preparing to distribute half-filled cooking gas cylinders weighing 7.1 kg to consumers and has fixed the price of per cylinder at Rs 687.50 in different places including Kathmandu Valley. According to NOC, the price of the half-filled gas cylinder has been fixed Rs 677.50 in the Tarai area and Rs 670 in Dang, Banke, Bardiya, Kailali, and Kanchanpur districts.

People’s News Monitoring Service