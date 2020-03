Kathmandu, 27 March : Lieutenant Colonel Hridayesh Bista, 38, of Nepal Army has passed away of cardiac attack in Darfur of Sudan. According to media reports, Bista serving at the UN Peacekeeping Mission suffered from heart attack while he was ‘briefing’ his fellow officers the security status in Darfur, Sudan.

Late Bista is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. People’s News Monitoring Service