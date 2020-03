Kathmandu, 27 March: Nepal Communist Party senior leader Madhav Nepal met KP Oli this afternoon at the Manmohan Cardio Thoraces Vascular Center in TU Teaching Hospital.

PM Oli is undergoing treatment at the Center. He was hospitalized Thursday night. Both the leaders held 40 minutes long talk at the hospital.

According to PM’s secretariat, PM Oli is likely to get discharge from the hospital this evening.

People’s News Monitoring Service