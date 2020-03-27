Main opposition to the govt: Announce relief package immediately

Kathmandu, 27 March : The main opposition party- Nepali Congress (NC) has urged the government to immediately announce relief package to address the concerns of people from various walks of life who have been adversely affected by the lockdown enforced by the government to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.

Issuing a press statement the opposition party has ureged the government to come up with a special economic package for those who earn their bread through their daily wages, employees with meager salary , other labourers, unemployed youths and students living in rent in major cities including Kathmandu, businessmen and entrepreneurs who have to pay bank instalments on a regular basis and working journalists affiliated to daily, weekly and other newspapers whose publishing houses have already shut down due to week-long nationwide lockdown.

People’s News Monitoring Service