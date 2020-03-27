  • Friday 27th March 2020
People's Review

NOC tells gas companies to sell half-filled cylinders

  • Published on: March 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 March : In an attempt to ease the supply of cooking gas, the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC), in a bid to , has instructed the gas bottling companies to sell half-filled cylinders to the customers.In the aftermath of the Indian government announcing a lockdown of the country for 21 days, the NOC  has been facing high demand for the cooking gas everyday.  Although the decision of the Indian government is reported not to affect the supply of fuel to the landlocked countries, consumers are hoarding the cooking fuel that has put immense pressure on the authorities to maintain the supply.

