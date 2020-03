Kathmandu, 27 March : As many as 305 European tourists jointly evacuated from Kathmandu have returned to their respective countries of origin. A special charter flight carrying French and German tourists took off from Tribhuvan International Airport this morning, according to civil aviation authorities.

Meanwhile, 22 foreigners stranded in the Manaslu trekking route of the Gorkha district have been rescued.

People’s News Monitoring Service