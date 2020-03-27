  • Friday 27th March 2020
Prachanda acquires information on PM Oli’s health

  • Published on: March 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 March: Nepal Communist Party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda met PM KP Sharma Oli at the TU Teaching Hospital and acquired information about his health.

    Prachanda had reached Manmohan Cardio Thoracic Vascular and Transplant Center Friday morning to acquire information on Oli’s health.

    According to PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa, PM Oli’s health is normal. Thapa said that Oli will get discharge from the hospital today, reports Pahilo Post online portal.

