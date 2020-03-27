Twenty percent electricity tariff to be slashed

Kathmandu, 27 March : The government has decided to slash electricity tariff by 20 percent for those households whose power consumption is up to 150 150 unit a month. According to highly placed sources at the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the meeting of high management committee comprised of officials from the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation slated for today will endorse the 20 percent tariff reduction agenda. The Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun, in consultation with concerned departments, has given NEA a go ahead signal to implement the plan immediately.

In a bid to encourage consumers to use induction stoves and discourage serpentine queues at the cooking gas depots the High-level Coordination and Prevention Committee led by Deputy Prime Minister on Wednesday had decided to encourage consumers to use induction ovens and lessen electricity tariff.

People’s News Monitoring Service