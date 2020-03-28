  • Saturday 28th March 2020
People's Review

Army sets up quarantine camps in all provinces

  • Published on: March 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 March :Nepal Army  has established quarantine camps in all the seven provinces. It has also set up a camp  with 7, 234 beds and isolation ward with 2,094 beds as part of its efforts to combat the possible spread of COVID-19, according to media reports. The national army is all set to procure medical equipment and other necessary paraphernalia to cope with the harsh health situation of the country.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

