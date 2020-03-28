Army sets up quarantine camps in all provinces

Kathmandu, 28 March :Nepal Army has established quarantine camps in all the seven provinces. It has also set up a camp with 7, 234 beds and isolation ward with 2,094 beds as part of its efforts to combat the possible spread of COVID-19, according to media reports. The national army is all set to procure medical equipment and other necessary paraphernalia to cope with the harsh health situation of the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service