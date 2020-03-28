  • Saturday 28th March 2020
Domestic airlines to rescue tourists stuck in Lukla and Pokhara

  • Published on: March 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 March: Nepal Airlines owned Twin Otter aircraft is scheduled to operate five flights to Lukla today to rescue tourists stuck there.

    Accordingly, Sita Air is also operating flights to bring tourists stuck in Lukla.

    Meanwhile, Sree Airlines is flying to Pokhara to rescue tourists stuck there.

    Nepal Airlines owned aircraft flying to Nepalgunj to bring samples of suspected coronavirus patient undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the area.

    Along with lockdown announcement, the government has halted all international and domestic flights in fight against coronavirus outbreak.

