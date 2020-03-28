Fifth COVID-19 case confirmed

Kathmandu, 28 March: A lady returned from Belgium on 17 March is tested COVID-19 positive. Along with the new COVID-19 positive case, total number of COVID-19 patient has reached to five in Nepal.

A 19-year old female had gone to her hometown in Baglung after she arrived Kathmandu from Belgium in QR 652 flight of the Qatar Air.

She was admitted at the Baglung Hospital after she complaint headache and coronavirus test was conducted on her.

In total, three male and two female are reported COVID-19 case in Nepal.

