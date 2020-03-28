  • Saturday 28th March 2020
People's Review

Govt launches COVID-19 web portal

  • Published on: March 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 38 March : The government has launched a web portal to provide information and updates related to COVID-19. The portal www.danphehealth.com launched today aims at providing reliable information to health workers and general public. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the objective of the newly launched web portal is for exchanging information, knowledge and skills to tackle the possible spread of the deadly virus.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

