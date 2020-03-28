Lockdown likely to be extended till April 7

Kathmandu, 28 march : The High-level Coordination Committee for Prevention and Control of COVID-19, led by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Ishwor Pokhrel is mulling to extend the nationwide lockdown for another week until April 7. The committee is of the view that there is no better alternative for the time being than extending the lockdown period. According to a highly placed source at the DPM’s office, the committee is planning to announce the extension period on Monday.

People’s News Monitoring Service