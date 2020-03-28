NAC aircraft flying to China to bring medical equipment

Kathmandu, 28 March: Nepal Airlines’ wide body aircraft is scheduled to fly to Guangzhou, China, today to airlift important medicines and medical equipment needed for COVID-19 epidemic.

A-330 Airbus is flying to Guangzhou at 12 noon today.

The aircraft will carry cargo consignment to be imported by private sector businessmen. The government has assured to purchase equipment brought by private sector businessmen. Considering scarcity of necessary medical equipment, the government authorities had asked businessmen to bring such equipment by today.

People’s News Monitoring Service