  • Saturday 28th March 2020
People's Review

‘No COVID-19 patients have been discharged’

  • Published on: March 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 March : Dismissing the rumours  that the 19-year old girl who had recently returned from France, had been discharged after a second test came out negative for the infection, the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital has clarified that the two COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment and well recovering.

    Meanwhile, the hospital has urged one and all to refrain from spreading misleading information.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Army sets up quarantine camps in all provinces
    Army sets up quarantine camps in all provinces
    ‘No COVID-19 patients have been discharged’
    ‘No COVID-19 patients have been discharged’
    Lockdown likely to be extended till April 7
    Lockdown likely to be extended till April 7
    Domestic airlines to rescue tourists stuck in Lukla and Pokhara
    Domestic airlines to rescue tourists stuck in Lukla and Pokhara
    Oli, Prachanda issue directives for party workers
    Oli, Prachanda issue directives for party workers
    NAC aircraft flying to China to bring medical equipment
    NAC aircraft flying to China to bring medical equipment
    Army men and poachers exchange fire, one killed
    Army men and poachers exchange fire, one killed
    Fourth COVID-19 positive case confirmed
    Fourth COVID-19 positive case confirmed
    Lt. Colonel Bista dies in Darfur
    Lt. Colonel Bista dies in Darfur
    Over 300 European tourists fly back home
    Over 300 European tourists fly back home

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology