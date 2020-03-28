‘No COVID-19 patients have been discharged’

Kathmandu, 28 March : Dismissing the rumours that the 19-year old girl who had recently returned from France, had been discharged after a second test came out negative for the infection, the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital has clarified that the two COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment and well recovering.

Meanwhile, the hospital has urged one and all to refrain from spreading misleading information.

People’s News Monitoring Service