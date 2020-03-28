  • Saturday 28th March 2020
People's Review

Prachand to people : Stay at home and be safe

  • Published on: March 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 March : On the fifth day of nationwide lockdown, Chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party  Pushpa Kamal Dahal has urged all the people to stay at home and support the government’s battle against COVID-19. In a video message he has urged all to stay at home and to be safe.

    He also urges all the three tiers of the government and party cadres to take initiatives with a caution to fight against the pandemic. He has expressed optimism  that the government will soon declare a relief package to daily wage workers, poor and needy people.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

