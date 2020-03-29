  • Sunday 29th March 2020
People's Review

21 inmates released from Siraha jail

  • Published on: March 29, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 29 March : The Siraha Prison administration has released 21 prisoners, in an attempt to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 in the prison. The administration took the step so as to minimize the risk, consider the large number of inmates housed beyond the capacity of the prison.Prisoners sentenced to less than one year in prison have been released following the order of the District Court, Siraha.  The jail with a capacity for 150 inmates hosts 551 prisoners, including 20 women.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    NIC Asia Bank opens hotline service for clients’ service during lockdown period
    NIC Asia Bank opens hotline service for clients’ service during lockdown period
    Sunrise Bank donates PPE to Patan Hospital
    Sunrise Bank donates PPE to Patan Hospital
    21 inmates released from Siraha jail
    21 inmates released from Siraha jail
    Cabinet meeting today, likely to announce relief package
    Cabinet meeting today, likely to announce relief package
     Covid-19 scourge will reshape geopolitics and global order
     Covid-19 scourge will reshape geopolitics and global order
    Sri Lankan nationals safe in Nepal
    Sri Lankan nationals safe in Nepal
    South Asia Watch
    South Asia Watch
    China donated medical equipment arrives
    China donated medical equipment arrives
    Medical equipment arrives in Kathmandu
    Medical equipment arrives in Kathmandu
    All COVID-19 infected patients’ health condition normal
    All COVID-19 infected patients’ health condition normal

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology