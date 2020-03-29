21 inmates released from Siraha jail

Kathmandu, 29 March : The Siraha Prison administration has released 21 prisoners, in an attempt to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 in the prison. The administration took the step so as to minimize the risk, consider the large number of inmates housed beyond the capacity of the prison.Prisoners sentenced to less than one year in prison have been released following the order of the District Court, Siraha. The jail with a capacity for 150 inmates hosts 551 prisoners, including 20 women.

People’s News Monitoring Service