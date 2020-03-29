German Embassy charters aircraft to return its citizens from Kathmandu

Kathmandu, 29 March: In view of the emergency situations caused from COVID-19, the German Embassy has chartered two flights for repatriation of tourists from Nepal on 27 and 28 March. More than 400 Germans, about 185 EU citizens including nationals from Finland, Austria, Denmark, Poland as well as from other European countries such as Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom and 15 others were evacuated from Kathmandu.

The repatriation took place using Qatar Airways, a flight chartered exclusively for this purpose. The flight flew to Nepal without any passengers, only crew, and left with the stranded tourists.

The cost of the chartered flight will be shared by both German government and individual passengers. Contribution will be to the tune of an economy ticket after returning to Germany. Same for EU citizens, all flew under the same conditions. German government will bear the rest of charter costs.

German embassy has estimated that 200 German national are still in different regions of Nepal, most in the Himalayas. The embassy is currently looking for ways of ensuring their safe movement in close coordination with Nepali authorities.

The embassy has appreciated hotels in Thamel, Boudha and Sanepa where German tourists stayed and the airport authorities and all Nepal government authorities, Nepal Police for providing necessary support to the German tourists stuck in Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service